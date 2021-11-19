Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

ROIV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 10,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,153. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

