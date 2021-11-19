Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.72 or 0.07378231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,275.62 or 1.00467148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

