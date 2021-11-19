The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.94. 2,084,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,491. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.