Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years.
NYSE MNP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,036. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
