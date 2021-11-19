Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BWG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the period.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

