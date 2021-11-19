FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the October 14th total of 60,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 260,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,165. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

