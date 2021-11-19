Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Up 80.0% in October

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter worth $199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meten EdtechX Education Group alerts:

NASDAQ METX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 35,549,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,670,725. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.