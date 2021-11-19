Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

