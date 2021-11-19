Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.05. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

REGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,940. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

