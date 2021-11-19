Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Sell

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. 40,421,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,226,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,268.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 601,245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 139,985 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

