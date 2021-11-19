Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $3,009.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,843.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

