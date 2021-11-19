Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 850,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.64.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.