Amon (AMN) One Day Volume Hits $6,859.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $6,859.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00227259 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00090725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.