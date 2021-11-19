Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.45 Million

Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post sales of $736.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.40 million and the lowest is $726.16 million. Stantec posted sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of STN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. Stantec has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

