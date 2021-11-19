Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Sells $18,213.80 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total transaction of $18,213.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $8.47 on Friday, reaching $272.02. 311,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,875. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average of $230.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 171.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

