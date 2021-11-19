eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.78. 58,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,297. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.36 million, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

