Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

