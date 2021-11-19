Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KNRRY stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,483. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $35.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

