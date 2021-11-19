Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MCARY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838. Mercari has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

