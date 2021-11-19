Allred Capital Management LLC Has $772,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Tesla by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,101.81. 133,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,902,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $487.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $909.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

