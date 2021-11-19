Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,711.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,398.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3,395.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,218,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

