Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $251.85 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

