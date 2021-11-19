Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,807.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 197,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

NYSE:T opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.