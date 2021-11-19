Oddz Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $600,100.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.19 or 0.07347973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,137.07 or 1.00345360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.