Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $74.19. 5,531,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,524. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.