Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,439,000 after acquiring an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,449,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after buying an additional 213,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after buying an additional 295,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,540. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.