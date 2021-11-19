TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $154.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMXXF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.46. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.