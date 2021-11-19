Sam Levinson Purchases 2,334 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $69,996.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sam Levinson bought 30 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $899.70.

On Friday, October 29th, Sam Levinson bought 995 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $27,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Sam Levinson acquired 5,000 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $149,650.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sam Levinson acquired 6,899 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $227,529.02.

On Thursday, August 26th, Sam Levinson acquired 1,482 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.36 per share, with a total value of $50,921.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson acquired 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95.

Capital Senior Living Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $17.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by $21.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

