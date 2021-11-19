Mark Kaye Sells 316 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MCO traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $387.42. 672,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,075. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

