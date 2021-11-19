Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 50,000 Shares

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,562. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
