Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 50,000 Shares

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,562. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Talis Biomedical by 0.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talis Biomedical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

