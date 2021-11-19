Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Purchases $417,410.00 in Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Robert L. Winspear acquired 89,000 shares of Blackboxstocks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $417,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 2,323,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,687. Blackboxstocks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

