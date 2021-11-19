OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.11

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $57,422.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.19 or 0.07347973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,137.07 or 1.00345360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

