Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $527,788.80 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

NASDAQ PGNY remained flat at $$59.30 on Friday. 29,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

