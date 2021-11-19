Robert S. Silberman Buys 10,000 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Strategic Education by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.