FairGame (FAIR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.50 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $20.25 million and $6.50 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001672 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005799 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00049337 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars.

