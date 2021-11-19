Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the October 14th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 238,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,312,014.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 505,987 shares of company stock worth $2,780,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $12,124,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,278,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 934,424 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 239.6% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 583,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 411,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.36. 468,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

