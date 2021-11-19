Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 45.9% in October

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAFRY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 148,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,486. Safran has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

