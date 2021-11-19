Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.33

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

