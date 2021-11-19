Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Declines By 47.9%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

PSTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

