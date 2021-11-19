Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,466. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

