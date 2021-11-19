Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Noah by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Noah by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 307,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. Noah has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

