First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 204 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Shares of HD opened at $405.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $406.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

