Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $137.41. 191,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.