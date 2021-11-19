Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.63. Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.33. 1,277,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $175.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.