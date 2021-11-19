Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQIX traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $787.80. 20,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 166.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $805.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

