Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp Sells 103,503 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44.

On Thursday, October 21st, Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,360,420.37.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46.

NYSE PINS traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $44.76. 6,199,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,226,345. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

