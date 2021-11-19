Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $17.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.50. 279,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,357. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 261.10.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $168,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

