$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

INN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 652,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,273. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.