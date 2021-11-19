Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.30 ($67.39).

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €2.42 ($2.75) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €66.20 ($75.23). 1,183,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.92 ($41.95) and a 12 month high of €62.22 ($70.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.42. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

