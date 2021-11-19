Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Up 99.1% in October

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS OVCHY remained flat at $$17.32 on Friday. 29,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,000. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

